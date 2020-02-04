StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences company investor Syncona said its net asset value total return had crept up 0.2% in its fiscal third quarter.
The rise had slightly reduced to 7.0% the fall in the company's net asset value total return for the nine months through December.
Syncona's life science portfolio was valued at £516.6m at the end of December, up from £481.3m at the end of September.
A total of £39.m of capital was deployed in the quarter and £167.1m over the nine months from the end of March.
'We have had a productive third quarter, funding Freeline as it continues to scale and leading a financing in a new Syncona company, Azeria, where there is an exciting opportunity to build a world-class oncology company,' Syncona Investment Management chief executive Martin Murphy said.
'We have also seen strong clinical progress across the portfolio with Autolus, Freeline and Gyroscope progressing seven clinical trials.'
"We continue to take a hands-on approach to capitalise on the significant opportunities ahead.'
'We have a strong pipeline of opportunities to found new companies and will ambitiously fund our growing portfolio.'
At 8:17am: [LON:SYNC] Syncona Ltd share price was +2p at 217p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: