StockMarketWire.com - Plumbing and heating products distributor Ferguson said it intended to buy back up to $500m of its shares over the next 12 months.
The company also said it would hold talks with major shareholders to consider whether to move the primary listing of its shares from the UK to the US, or list additional shares.
'The board believes that Ferguson's natural long-term listing location is the US but it is mindful that this is a complex issue for many of our existing shareholders,' Ferguson said.
'We will now commence a period of further consultation with our major institutional shareholders and will listen carefully to their feedback before setting out any firm proposals in the Spring.' At 8:20am: [LON:FERG] Ferguson Plc share price was +342p at 7242p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
