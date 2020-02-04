StockMarketWire.com - Broking house Numis said revenue in the first fourth months of its financial year had growth 'materially' in line with its expectations.
Investment banking revenue for the four months through January were ahead, despite a pause in corporate activity leading up to the general election, owing to higher average deal fees.
'Whilst year-to-date transaction volumes remain broadly in line with the comparable period of the previous year, we expect an increased level of activity as the year progresses,' Numis said.
Equities, meanwhile, had delivered 'a very strong performance' with revenues significantly ahead of the comparable period.
'Increased market activity post the general election has driven a notable increase in institutional income and our trading book has delivered a consistently strong performance throughout the period,' Numis said.
At 8:23am: [LON:NUM] Numis Corporation PLC share price was +0.5p at 289.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
