StockMarketWire.com - Industrial and electrical product distributor Electrocomponents reported relatively modest growth in the first four months of the year, citing an uncertain economic backdrop.
The company also said that chief executive Lindsey Ruth was set to return to the helm on 10 February following temporary leave due to illness.
In the four months to 31 January, revenue rose 2%, with overall trading remaining consistent with the first six weeks of second half of the year.
All three regions remained in modest growth, with performance in Central Europe impacted by a slowdown in Germany.
'During the first four months of the second half we have executed well, driving market share gains against an uncertain market backdrop,' Electrocomponents said.
'We continue to actively manage our operating costs, while increasing investment in strategic initiatives to position the business for the significant longer-term market opportunity. Whilst our markets are challenging, we remain well positioned to deliver good progress.'
At 8:31am: [LON:ECM] Electrocomponents PLC share price was +37.7p at 708.9p
