StockMarketWire.com - Construction group Galliford Try confirmed that it had secured a place on 11 lots on the government's £20bn procurement agreement developed by the Crown Commercial Service to help develop public-sector construction.
The lots were broken down by geography and value, with Galliford Try having secured places in lots across the UK, the company said.
'We have an excellent track record in delivering award-winning projects through the major public sector frameworks,' said Bill Hocking, chief executive of Galliford Try.
At 8:39am: [LON:GFRD] Galliford Try PLC share price was +1.34p at 152.8p
