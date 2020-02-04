StockMarketWire.com - Land Securities said that Mark Allan would start as its chief executive with effect from 1 May 2020.
Allan's appointment as CEO was announced on 22 November.
Robert Noel would step down as CEO with effect from 31 March 2020.
Upon Noel's departure, Martin Greenslade would be acting CEO in addition to his role as chief financial officer until Allan assumed the CEO role, the company said.
At 8:49am: [LON:LAND] Land Securities Group Plc share price was +10p at 955.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
