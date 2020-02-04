StockMarketWire.com - Escape Hunt said it expected full-year earnings would be 'modestly' ahead of its expectations, led by the performance of its owner-operated sites.
The owner-operated sites saw unaudited revenue rise to £3.8m from £1.1m in 2019 on-year, with its three most mature owner-operated sites in Birmingham, Bristol and Leeds - delivering a like-for-like sales increase of 34% in the final quarter of 2019.
Across all eight established owner-operated sites, like-for-like sales increased by 70% in December.
The franchise estate delivered unaudited revenue of £1.0m, which was flat on-year.
During 2019 the number of active UK games rooms increased from 38 to 49.
Escape Hunt said it expected that the underlying earnings (EBITDA) for 2019 would be 'modestly' ahead of management's expectations.
'The signing of the US franchise deal marked a significant step in accelerating the growth of our franchise business. Finally, we have made significant steps towards reducing the average unit build cost underpinning our confidence in the underlying returns profile for the business,' Escape Hunt said.
At 8:59am: [LON:ESC] Escape Hunt Plc share price was +1p at 16.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
