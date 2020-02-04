StockMarketWire.com - Horizon Discovery said it expected to report a rise in revenue for the full year, led by 'strong' performance in its research reagents and screening business units.
Revenue for the year through December was seen rising around 7% to about £62.9m.
Bioproduction, as expected, ended the year broadly flat year-on-year, reflecting the business unit's exceptionally strong prior-year comparator performance.
'The group continues to follow its "Investing for Growth" strategy with continued investments in IT, screening and R&D to support its new base editing platform,' Horizon Discovery said.
'Management believe this will help to accelerate Horizon's transformation into a high-growth, pure-play tools and services company, and expects revenue growth in 2020 to be in-line with expectations, and for the increased investments to reduce 2020 EBITDA to a marginal loss for the year,' it added.
At 9:16am: [LON:HZD] Horizon Discovery Group Plc share price was +7.1p at 167.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
