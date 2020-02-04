StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager and employee benefits group Mattioli Woods reported a 7.1% rise in first-half profit, as it boosted sales and improved its margins following an operational restructure.

Pre-tax profit for the six months through November increased to £6.0m, up from £5.6m on-year. Revenue rose 3.8% to £30.3m.

The company declared an interim dividend of 7.3p per share, up 15% on-year.


