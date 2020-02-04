StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services group Uniphar said it expected to deliver continued organic growth in 2020 after meeting its expectations for 2019.
Gross profit organic growth in the year through December was 7%, the company said in a trading update.
'Looking forward into 2020, Uniphar is well positioned to deliver continued organic growth across all divisions, in line with its medium-term outlook, with the additional benefit of the full year impact of recent bolt-on acquisitions' it added.
At 9:24am: [LON:UPR] share price was 0p at 1.29p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: