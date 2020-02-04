StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services group Uniphar said it expected to deliver continued organic growth in 2020 after meeting its expectations for 2019.

Gross profit organic growth in the year through December was 7%, the company said in a trading update.

'Looking forward into 2020, Uniphar is well positioned to deliver continued organic growth across all divisions, in line with its medium-term outlook, with the additional benefit of the full year impact of recent bolt-on acquisitions' it added.


At 9:24am: [LON:UPR] share price was 0p at 1.29p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com