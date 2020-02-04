StockMarketWire.com - Tower Resources said a survey vessel had arrived at the site of a proposed well at the Thali licence offshore Cameroon.
The Geoquip Marine vessel was presently conducting the site survey and should have completed its boreholes in a few days, the company said.
'Analysis of the data and preparation of final reports will take a little longer, but should allow the company to move to more concrete scheduling of the NJOM-3 well on the Thali block later in February,' it added.
At 9:26am: [LON:TRP] Tower Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.48p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
