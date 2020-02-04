StockMarketWire.com - Alumasc reported a fall in profit in the first half of the year as revenue slipped offsetting a gain in margins.
For the half year ended 31 December 2019, statutory pre-tax profit fell to £2.1m from £3.4m on-year, mainly due to 'the non-repeat of the prior year gain on the disposal of the Alumasc Facades business,' the company said.
Revenue slipped to £41.1m from £44.3m on-year.
Underlying operating margins were ahead by 70 basis points to 6.1% on-year, reflecting 'better year on year selling price realisation at Gatic in the water management division and fixed cost savings across the group,' the company said.
The company maintained its previous expectations for full-year performance on expectations for a strong half performance.
At 10:04am: [LON:ALU] Alumasc Group PLC share price was +5.5p at 112.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
