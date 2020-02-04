FTSE 100 Evraz 376.80 +5.75% Ferguson 7266.00 +5.30% Glencore 231.98 +4.68% BP 472.00 +4.26% Antofagasta 866.70 +3.82% Polymetal International 1234.50 -1.79% Centrica 84.55 -1.32% United Utilities Group 996.00 -0.90% Severn Trent 2573.00 -0.81% Meggitt 677.00 -0.65% FTSE 250 Kaz Minerals 471.30 +6.63% Ti Fluid Systems Ord 1p Wi 249.75 +5.38% Electrocomponents 703.70 +4.84% ICG Enterprise Trust 968.00 +4.76% Hunting 310.90 +4.68% Micro Focus International 814.20 -17.47% Future 1296.00 -2.70% Pennon Group 1101.00 -2.00% Stagecoach Group 135.60 -1.17% Ultra Electronics Holdings 2214.00 -0.98% FTSE 350 Kaz Minerals 471.30 +6.63% Evraz 376.80 +5.75% Ti Fluid Systems Ord 1p Wi 249.75 +5.38% Ferguson 7266.00 +5.30% Electrocomponents 703.70 +4.84% Micro Focus International 814.20 -17.47% Future 1296.00 -2.70% Pennon Group 1101.00 -2.00% Polymetal International 1234.50 -1.79% Centrica 84.55 -1.32% AIM Andalas Energy & Power 0.16 +28.00% Tissue Regenix Group 1.27 +27.50% Eurasia Mining 5.40 +18.68% Goldplat 5.67 +17.01% Nahl Group 65.00 +15.66% Genedrive 11.50 -45.24% Origo Partners 0.12 -30.56% Tanfield Group 1.80 -27.42% XLMedia 25.00 -25.93% Petards Group 9.75 -22.00% Overall Market Andalas Energy & Power 0.16 +28.00% Tissue Regenix Group 1.27 +27.50% Eurasia Mining 5.40 +18.68% Goldplat 5.67 +17.01% Nahl Group 65.00 +15.66% Genedrive 11.50 -45.24% Origo Partners 0.12 -30.56% Tanfield Group 1.80 -27.42% XLMedia 25.00 -25.93% Petards Group 9.75 -22.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
