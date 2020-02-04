StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Evraz                                    376.80       +5.75%
Ferguson                                7266.00       +5.30%
Glencore                                 231.98       +4.68%
BP                                       472.00       +4.26%
Antofagasta                              866.70       +3.82%
Polymetal International                 1234.50       -1.79%
Centrica                                  84.55       -1.32%
United Utilities Group                   996.00       -0.90%
Severn Trent                            2573.00       -0.81%
Meggitt                                  677.00       -0.65%

FTSE 250
Kaz Minerals                             471.30       +6.63%
Ti Fluid Systems  Ord 1p Wi              249.75       +5.38%
Electrocomponents                        703.70       +4.84%
ICG Enterprise Trust                     968.00       +4.76%
Hunting                                  310.90       +4.68%
Micro Focus International                814.20      -17.47%
Future                                  1296.00       -2.70%
Pennon Group                            1101.00       -2.00%
Stagecoach Group                         135.60       -1.17%
Ultra Electronics Holdings              2214.00       -0.98%

AIM
Andalas Energy & Power                     0.16      +28.00%
Tissue Regenix Group                       1.27      +27.50%
Eurasia Mining                             5.40      +18.68%
Goldplat                                   5.67      +17.01%
Nahl Group                                65.00      +15.66%
Genedrive                                 11.50      -45.24%
Origo Partners                             0.12      -30.56%
Tanfield Group                             1.80      -27.42%
XLMedia                                   25.00      -25.93%
Petards Group                              9.75      -22.00%

