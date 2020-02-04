StockMarketWire.com - 
WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £563,583,147

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £123,814,357

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £80,434,829

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £68,550,042

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £53,917,580

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £44,454,183

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £38,605,372

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £37,345,915

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £35,815,264

EZJ	easyJet PLC value of shares traded £33,040,499

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £31,716,591

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £31,230,470

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £29,705,652

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £29,117,327

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £26,865,746

RDW	Redrow PLC value of shares traded £26,604,072

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £25,973,535

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £25,374,522

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £24,895,647

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £24,739,838

RTO	Rentokil Initial PLC value of shares traded £24,367,269

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £24,258,983

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £23,860,570

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £23,614,302

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £20,958,452

MCRO	Micro Focus International PLC value of shares traded £20,634,563

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £20,287,914

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £19,443,012

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £17,774,603

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£16,791,165



