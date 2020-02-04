WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £563,583,147 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £123,814,357 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £80,434,829 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £68,550,042 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £53,917,580 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £44,454,183 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £38,605,372 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £37,345,915 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £35,815,264 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £33,040,499 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £31,716,591 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £31,230,470 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £29,705,652 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £29,117,327 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £26,865,746 RDW Redrow PLC value of shares traded £26,604,072 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £25,973,535 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £25,374,522 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £24,895,647 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £24,739,838 RTO Rentokil Initial PLC value of shares traded £24,367,269 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £24,258,983 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £23,860,570 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £23,614,302 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £20,958,452 MCRO Micro Focus International PLC value of shares traded £20,634,563 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £20,287,914 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £19,443,012 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £17,774,603 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £16,791,165 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com