StockMarketWire.com - Russia focused Volga Gas said its output fell 4% in January compared to December, as higher oil production was offset by lower gas, condensate and LPG output.
Production for the month of January was 4,330 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
The company's gas plant unit worked without disruption during the month.
At 1:25pm: [LON:VGAS] Volga Gas PLC share price was -0.5p at 29.5p
