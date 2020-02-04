StockMarketWire.com - Bluejay Mining reported 'highly encouraging' assay results taken from the first geochemical survey undertaken at its Disko-Nuussuaq metals project in Greenland.
The company said it had also been granted a newly-expanded licence area at Disko, as well as a new licence on Disko Island by the Mineral Licence and Safety Authority, Greenland.
Metal mobile ion samples identified multiple nickel and copper geochemical anomalies, further enforcing both new and pre-existing anomalies.
'These results are the first large scale systematic geochemical evidence of mineralising systems at Disko and further support the existence of metal bearing mineralising systems,' chief executive Roderick McIllree said.
'We are extremely pleased with these developments.'
'Significant successful geophysical and geotechnical analyses have been carried out before and since Bluejay acquired the Disko-Nuussuaq licences.'
'However, being able to now add, for the first time, a geochemical overlay to our work significantly increases the confidence level as well as further refining exact drill site positioning.'
'We expect to expand these successful methods across other prospective regions within our extensive licence holding.'
At 1:30pm: [LON:JAY] Bluejay Mining Plc share price was +0.49p at 8.31p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
