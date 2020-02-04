StockMarketWire.com - Beowulf Mining said the Swedish government had notified the company that it was currently preparing a decision regarding its Kallak mine application.
The company said Sweden's business minister Ibrahim Baylan had responded to a letter from its chief executive, stating that the government's decision was 'currently in preparation' and that it was not able to comment further at that stage.
'However, I would like to emphasize that we have taken careful note of your information,' Baylan said.
Beowulf Mining said it would keep the market updated on further developments with the application.
At 1:38pm: [LON:BEM] Beowulf Mining PLC share price was -0.25p at 4.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
