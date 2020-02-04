StockMarketWire.com - Baron Oil said historical data complied by Shell indicated the promise of the Chuditch discovery offshore East Timor.
The Chuditch-1 well had been drilled by Shell a few decades ago and encountered a 25 metre gas column.
Shell estimated a total gross estimate of mean gas in place of 2.32 trillion cubic feet, with gas recovery expected in the range of 55%-to-75%.
Baron said it planned to invest in the Chuditch production sharing contract project through its entitlement to a one-third shareholding in SundaGas TLS, equating to an indirect net 25% interest in the contract.
'The information from the Shell reports gives a clear indication of the substantial potential for hydrocarbons within the Chuditch production sharing contract and the reason that Baron has maintained its entitlement to invest into SundaGas TLS since 2016,' executive chairman Malcolm Butler said.
'Now that the Chuditch PSC has been confirmed and the guarantee bond posted, the work programme over the next three years is designed to further define the size of the Greater Chuditch accumulation and the potential of nearby untested prospects, through seismic reprocessing and drilling, in order to formulate plans for commercialisation.
'The figures computed by Shell clearly indicate the size of the potential prize.'
At 1:56pm: [LON:BOIL] Baron Oil share price was +0.07p at 0.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
