WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £569,640,736 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £145,446,246 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £93,784,550 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £74,979,821 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £65,326,496 FEVR Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £50,849,453 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £48,692,115 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £46,392,144 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £45,505,602 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £41,481,439 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £37,260,043 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £36,402,913 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £34,579,967 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £34,116,350 RDW Redrow PLC value of shares traded £33,550,477 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £32,193,220 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £31,731,980 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £31,009,330 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £30,638,777 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £27,857,188 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £27,709,800 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £27,089,957 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £26,638,545 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £26,433,246 RTO Rentokil Initial PLC value of shares traded £24,927,546 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £24,566,232 MCRO Micro Focus International PLC value of shares traded £24,226,256 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £23,456,249 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £23,107,565 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £22,277,275