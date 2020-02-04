StockMarketWire.com - Energy storage project backer Gore Street Energy Storage Fund said it was raising £1.5m through a share placing to two new investors.
The company had also launched an accelerated bookbuild to enable any existing or other investors to participate under the same terms.
News shares in the company were offered at 95.5p each to the investors, which were both specialist environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) funds.
At 2:09pm: [LON:GSF] Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was +0.5p at 96p
