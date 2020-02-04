StockMarketWire.com - Fuel cell producer Proton Motor Power Systems said it had received an order from a new customer in Europe.
The order was for a hydrogen fuel cell system to be integrated into a mobility-related application for a value exceeding €500K.
Delivery was scheduled for May 2021.
At 2:32pm: [LON:PPS] Proton Power Systems PLC share price was +2p at 39.5p
