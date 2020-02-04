StockMarketWire.com - 
WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £585,325,182

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £214,388,939

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £139,913,710

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £106,617,623

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £95,911,050

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £92,890,636

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £72,597,888

FEVR	Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £72,301,397

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £69,642,690

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £67,752,922

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £67,216,306

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £57,218,677

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £54,022,768

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £53,636,714

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £53,299,137

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £52,396,866

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £48,167,648

FERG	Ferguson Plc value of shares traded £47,818,571

RTO	Rentokil Initial PLC value of shares traded £45,043,784

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £44,403,352

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £44,394,671

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £40,357,224

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £39,813,913

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £39,216,559

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £38,179,230

EZJ	easyJet PLC value of shares traded £37,901,272

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £37,195,940

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £36,466,568

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £36,095,853

RDW	Redrow PLC value of shares traded £35,979,021



