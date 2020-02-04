WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £585,325,182 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £214,388,939 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £139,913,710 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £106,617,623 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £95,911,050 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £92,890,636 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £72,597,888 FEVR Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £72,301,397 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £69,642,690 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £67,752,922 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £67,216,306 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £57,218,677 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £54,022,768 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £53,636,714 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £53,299,137 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £52,396,866 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £48,167,648 FERG Ferguson Plc value of shares traded £47,818,571 RTO Rentokil Initial PLC value of shares traded £45,043,784 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £44,403,352 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £44,394,671 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £40,357,224 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £39,813,913 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £39,216,559 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £38,179,230 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £37,901,272 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £37,195,940 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £36,466,568 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £36,095,853 RDW Redrow PLC value of shares traded £35,979,021 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com