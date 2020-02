WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £616,735,641 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £286,455,421 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £224,978,676 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £170,801,023 JET JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. ORD EUR0.04 (CDI) value of shares traded £154,604,144 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £140,583,036 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £130,422,326 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £116,025,407 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £114,245,484 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £114,226,666 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £111,245,760 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £101,396,693 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £94,373,713 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £83,575,562 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £83,237,227 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £82,320,940 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £78,902,725 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £77,898,521 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £75,047,649 FEVR Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £74,384,306 FERG Ferguson Plc value of shares traded £72,841,002 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £66,720,548 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £66,233,194 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £63,345,130 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £56,146,747 RTO Rentokil Initial PLC value of shares traded £55,851,662 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £53,916,116 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £52,995,700 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £52,966,406 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £52,730,856 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com