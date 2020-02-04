StockMarketWire.com - Helen Weir, Non Executive Director, has transferred in 5,000 shares in the company on the 31st January 2020 at a price of 0.00p. The Director now holds 10,000 shares representing 0.00% of the shares in issue.
NOTE: Acceptance offer - pursuant to Just Eat takeover by Takeaway.com NV
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Director deals data provided by www.sharesmagazine.co.uk
