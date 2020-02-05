Interim Result
06/02/2020 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
06/02/2020 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
06/02/2020 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
11/02/2020 Diurnal Group Plc (DNL)
11/02/2020 TUI AG (TUI)
12/02/2020 Oncimmune Holdings Plc (ONC)
13/02/2020 Gleeson (M J) Group PLC (GLE)
13/02/2020 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
Final Result
11/02/2020 PJSC Polyus (PLZL)
12/02/2020 Primary Health Properties Plc (PHP)
12/02/2020 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)
13/02/2020 Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE)
13/02/2020 Coca-Cola HBC (CCH)
13/02/2020 Indivior Plc (INDV)
13/02/2020 BGEO Group (BGEO)
AGM / EGM
06/02/2020 Urban & Civic Plc (UANC)
06/02/2020 easyJet PLC (EZJ)
07/02/2020 Cerillion Plc (CER)
10/02/2020 PureCircle Ltd (PURE)
13/02/2020 Tritax EuroBox Plc (EBOX)
13/02/2020 GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd (GCP)
Trading Statement
06/02/2020 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
06/02/2020 Victrex PLC (VCT)
06/02/2020 Superdry PLC (SDRY)
06/02/2020 Royal Mail Plc (RMG)
06/02/2020 Compass Group PLC (CPG)
07/02/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)
13/02/2020 Gem Diamonds Ltd (GEMD)
Ex-Dividend
06/02/2020 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (MGCI)
06/02/2020 Motorpoint Group Plc (MOTR)
06/02/2020 Montanaro Uk Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (MTU)
06/02/2020 NCC Group PLC (NCC)
06/02/2020 JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (JRS)
06/02/2020 JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (JCH)
06/02/2020 EJV Investments Ltd (EJFI)
06/02/2020 GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd (GCP)
06/02/2020 Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO)
06/02/2020 Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc (OXH)
06/02/2020 PayPoint PLC (PAY)
06/02/2020 SQN Asset Finance Income Fund (SQN)
06/02/2020 SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Ltd (SQNX)
06/02/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)
06/02/2020 ZCCM Investments Hldgs (ZCC)
06/02/2020 Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd (SHIP)
06/02/2020 Sage Group (The) PLC (SGE)
06/02/2020 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Plc (PCFT)
06/02/2020 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Tst PLC (PCGH)
06/02/2020 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)
06/02/2020 Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (the) (EDIN)
06/02/2020 Impact Healthcare Reit Plc (IHR)
06/02/2020 Blackrock Income & Growth Inv Trust (BRIG)
06/02/2020 Drum Income Plus Reit Plc (DRIP)
06/02/2020 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (BSIF)
06/02/2020 Baronsmead VCT 2 Plc (BVT)
06/02/2020 CC Japan Income Growth Trust Plc (CCJI)
06/02/2020 Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD)
06/02/2020 Axiom European Financial Debt Ltd (AXI)
06/02/2020 Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV)
06/02/2020 Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT)
06/02/2020 Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL)
06/02/2020 CVC Credit Partners (CCPE)
06/02/2020 Best Of The Best Plc (BOTB)
06/02/2020 Daejan Holdings PLC (DJAN)
06/02/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Plc (DIG)
06/02/2020 Downing Distribution VCT 1 PLC (DDV1)
06/02/2020 CVC Credit Partners Euro Ltd (CCPG)
06/02/2020 Civitas Social Housing Plc (CSH)
13/02/2020 Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
13/02/2020 Tharisa Plc (THS)
13/02/2020 Halcor Metals Work Sa (0GJQ)
13/02/2020 TheWorks.co.uk PLC (WRKS)
13/02/2020 Van Elle Holdings Plc (VANL)
13/02/2020 Greencoat UK Wind Plc (UKW)
13/02/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
13/02/2020 Rank Group (The) PLC (RNK)
13/02/2020 Coventry Building Society (CVBP)
13/02/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group (JLEN)
13/02/2020 Knights Group Holdings Plc (KGH)
13/02/2020 ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT)
13/02/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
13/02/2020 Residential Secure Income Plc (RESI)
13/02/2020 PZ Cussons PLC (PZC)
13/02/2020 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (HSL)
13/02/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
