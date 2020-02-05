StockMarketWire.com - Payments company PCI-PAL said it expected to report annual revenue growth of more than 70% after it won new contracts.
Revenue for the year through December was seen climbing to more than £2.0m, up from £1.2m on-year.
PCI-PAL said the improvement illustrated the growing benefits of its software-as-a-service revenue model.
The company signed new contracts with a recurring annual value of £1.2m in the period.
'Looking forward, the board is confident that we will continue the momentum built in the first half against key metrics and that the company's strategy and market positioning means it is well placed to continue the progress made in the last 12 months,' chief executive James Barham said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
