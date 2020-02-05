StockMarketWire.com - Tobacco giant Imperial Brands said it expected adjusted earnings to be 'slightly lower' than last year following the US ban on some vaping products.
Following the US Food and Drug Administration ban on certain flavours of cartridge-based vapour devices and weaker than expected consumer demand for vapour, Imperial said it now expected constant currency full-year net revenue to be at a 'similar level to last year and adjusted earnings per share to be slightly lower than last year.'
The FDA ban had resulted in a 'write-down of our flavoured inventory with a first half adjusted operating profit impact of about £45m; in line with our previous estimates,' it added.
Tobacco trading, however, remained in line with expectations, with a weighting to the second half as previously guided, the company said.
At current exchange rates, the company expected a currency translation headwind on net revenue and adjusted earnings per share of about 1% at the half year and 3% at the full year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
