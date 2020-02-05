StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare facility investor Primary Health Properties said it had contracted with a developer to fund a care centre in Llanbradach, near Caerphilly in Wales, for a total cost of £2.8m.
The property would be let to the Aber and Village Medical Practices, for an initial term of 25 years from practical completion.
Primary Health Properties said the acquisition would increase its portfolio to 489 assets with a gross value of just over £2.4bn and a contracted rent roll of just under £128m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: