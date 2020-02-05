StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise mobile computing group Touchstar said it expected to beat its annual profit expectations after it completed a higher level of shipments to customers than first envisaged.
Revenue for for the year through December was seen rising by a slightly better-than-expected 8% to £7.1m.
'In addition, the financial result for 2019 will be better-than-anticipated at both the pre and post tax levels,' Touchstar said.
At year end, the company's order book stood at £1.2m, up from £0.25 a year earlier. It had subsequently increased to about £1.7m by the end of January 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
