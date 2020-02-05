StockMarketWire.com - Victoria Oil & Gas said it had agreed to sell gas and from its Etinde field in Cameroon to New Age Cameroon Offshore Petroleum.
The non-binding letter of intent envisaged the sale of at least 25m standard cubic of feet of gas from the field.
To enable access to the resource, additional downstream pipeline infrastructure would be developed and fully debt funded, Victoria Oil & Gas said.
Separately, the company also announced that Altaaqa had suspended operations at ENEO's Logbaba site, due to non-payment.
Victoria Oil & Gas said its subsidiary, Gaz du Cameroun, continued to invoice ENEO based on take-or-pay provisions.
