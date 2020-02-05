StockMarketWire.com - Babcock said Archie Bethel would be retiring as chief executive.
Bethel would remain in his role as CEO and continue to drive the company's strategic and operating plans until his successor was in place, the company said.
The company also announced the appointment of Russ Houlden as a non-executive director with effect from 1 April 2020 following Ian Duncan's decision to retire from the board.
Babcock said it was was also undertaking a search for a successor to Sir David Omand as senior independent director, which was progressing well.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: