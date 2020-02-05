StockMarketWire.com - Defence contractor Babcock International said chief executive Archie Bethel had decided to retire after 16 years at the helm.
Bethel would remain as CEO until a successor had been found and put in place, the company said.
Babcock International also announced the appointment of Russ Houlden as a non-executive director with effect from 1 April following Ian Duncan's decision to retire from the board.
The company was also undertaking a search for a successor to David Omand as senior independent director, which it said was progressing well.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
