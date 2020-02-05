StockMarketWire.com - Power Metal Resources welcomed news that eight drilling targets had been identified by Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration for the Molopo Farms Complex project in Botswana.
Power Metal had an 18.26% shareholding in Kalahari Key and had elected to earn in to a 40% direct interest in the Molopo project, which was targeting prospective massive nickel sulphide mineralisation.
'Back in May 2019 when Power Metal Resources entered the transaction the expectation of the Kalahari Key team was to identify two or three key targets from the ground geophysics work,' chief executive Paul Johnson said
'Instead we now have eight high profile drill targets which is a considerable uplift.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
