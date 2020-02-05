StockMarketWire.com - Residential property investor Grainger reported a rise in rental growth amid improving housing market sentiment following the UK general election in December.

For the first four months ended 31 January, the company reported 97.5% occupancy and a 3.5% like-for-like rental growth.

It also reported 'strong' sales performance, with pricing achieved 0.8% ahead of valuations.

Grainger also secured two further schemes; capital quarter, which included 307 private rented sector (PRS) homes in Cardiff for £57m, and its third scheme in Canning Town, which included 132 PRS homes for about £55.5m.

Looking ahead, Grainger said the outlook for 2020 was 'positive.'

'Grainger is in a strong position to benefit from the market opportunities following the clear result of the General Election which is already driving improved housing market sentiment,' it added.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com