StockMarketWire.com - CentralNic reported earnings that topped market forecast as annual revenue almost doubled amid a boost from acquisitions.
For the financial year 2019, revenue rose 95% to US$109m on-year and fourth-quarter revenue was $32m.
Adjusted earnings (EBITDA) increased by 95% to US$18m on-year, above market consensus of US$17m.
'CentralNic has again nearly doubled its revenue in 2019, repeating this achievement in five out of the past six years,' said Ben Crawford, chief executive.
'This has been achieved through a combination of earnings accretive acquisitions and steady underlying growth across our businesses,' Crawford added. 'This result is particularly pleasing as the four acquisitions we completed in the course of 2019 will only now unfold their full year impact.'
