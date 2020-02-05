StockMarketWire.com - Financial services investor B.P. Marsh reported a 3% rise in net asset for the year.
Net asset value (NAV) was £130m, or 360.9p per share, as at 31 July 2019, which represented a 3% increase, or a 4.3% increase including the dividend paid in July 2019, for the six months ended on that date.
The company said it expected to report a 'positive' performance for the financial year ended 31 January 2020.
At 31 January 2020 the Group had access to cash of £3.8m.
The company completed two new investments in the year; Agri Services Company in Sydney and Lilley Plummer Risks in London. It also provided £2m follow-on funding to Nexus Underwriting Management, as part of its wider £16m fundraising exercise.
'The company continues to maintain a diverse portfolio of investments, by sector, geography and currency, with 57% of the investment portfolio's revenue originating from overseas,' B.P. Marsh said.
At 8:33am: [LON:BPM] B.P. Marsh Partners PLC share price was +2p at 263p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
