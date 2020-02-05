StockMarketWire.com - Alternative energy group Simec Atlantis Energy said it had closed a planned £3.79m bond offering.
The five-year bond had a coupon of 8%, payable semi-annually, and matured in 2024.
'The proceeds will be deployed to further the successful delivery of our world leading portfolio of renewable and sustainable energy projects, such as the Uskmouth power station conversion in Wales which is entering a particularly exciting phase of development this year,' chief executive Tim Cornelius said.
At 8:55am: [LON:SAE] Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord Npv Di share price was 0p at 10.75p
