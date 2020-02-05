StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Barratt Developments proposed a special return for shareholders after reporting a rise in half-year profit as higher completions boosted revenue. In a further extension to its capital return plan, the company proposed special returns of £175m in November 2020 and November 2021.
For the six month period ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit increased by 3.7% to £423.0m and revenue rose 6.3% to £2.3bn on-year. Home completions rose 9.1% to 8,314, and the company said it was on track for 3%-to-5% growth in wholly owned completions in 2020. Net private reservations per active outlet per average week from 1 January to 2 February 2020 were 0.83, up from 0.74 in 2019.
The company also reported 'strong' forward sales of 13,043 homes as at 2 February 2020, up from 13,194 homes last year at a value of £3,027.1m, up from £3,021.0m.
'We have achieved a strong first half performance, delivering continued volume growth and making good progress against our medium term targets. We have made a good start to our second half and with substantial net cash, a well-capitalised balance sheet and strong forward sales, the outlook for the full year is in line with our expectations,' Barratt Developments said.
