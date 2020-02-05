StockMarketWire.com - 
IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £31,285,766

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £23,584,626

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £21,644,582

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £21,568,058

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £18,869,496

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £17,640,157

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £17,396,373

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £14,645,621

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £12,302,550

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £11,990,977

BDEV	Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £11,913,493

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £11,681,388

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £10,722,777

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £10,618,230

RDW	Redrow PLC value of shares traded £10,560,558

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£10,542,118

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £9,567,953

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £9,484,543

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £9,256,252

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £9,053,923

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £8,859,633

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £7,698,744

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £7,290,469

BAB	Babcock International Group PLC value of shares traded £6,973,574

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £6,461,290

EZJ	easyJet PLC value of shares traded £6,372,164

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £6,141,349

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £5,854,346

EXPN	Experian PLC value of shares traded £5,473,795

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £5,320,671



