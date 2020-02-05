IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £31,285,766 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £23,584,626 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £21,644,582 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £21,568,058 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £18,869,496 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £17,640,157 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £17,396,373 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £14,645,621 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £12,302,550 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £11,990,977 BDEV Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £11,913,493 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £11,681,388 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £10,722,777 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £10,618,230 RDW Redrow PLC value of shares traded £10,560,558 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £10,542,118 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £9,567,953 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £9,484,543 WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £9,256,252 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £9,053,923 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £8,859,633 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £7,698,744 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £7,290,469 BAB Babcock International Group PLC value of shares traded £6,973,574 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £6,461,290 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £6,372,164 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £6,141,349 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £5,854,346 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £5,473,795 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £5,320,671 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com