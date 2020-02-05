StockMarketWire.com - Environmental technology group Halma said it had acquired US-based Sensit Technologies for $51.5m.
Sensit manufactured equipment and designed technologies that enable natural gas utilities to detect leaks in their pipes, protecting workers in the natural gas distribution industry, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, and reducing climate change effects by minimising emissions of methane.
Sensit would be rolled into Halma's process safety sector and continue to be led by its existing management team, who were significant shareholders, from its current location, the company said.
When adjusted for tax benefits with a net present value of approximately US$5m, the net initial consideration was approximately US$46.5m.
At 9:02am: [LON:HLMA] Halma PLC share price was +38.5p at 2212.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
