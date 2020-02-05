StockMarketWire.com - Nostra Terra Oil and Gas said it would published a notice of general meeting by no later than 12 February regarding a push by Eridge Capital to remove its chief executive and chairman.
The company had received two separate calls from Eridge, on 15 January and 31 January.
'The board of Nostra Terra believes it is in the best interests of the company and its shareholders to consider the requisitions at a single general meeting,' it said.
At 9:03am: [LON:NTOG] Nostra Terra Oil Gas Company PLC share price was 0p at 0.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: