StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapies company MaxCyte said chief executive Doug Doerfler would present at a key industry conference in New York.
Doerfler would explain how the company was driving therapy development through its instrument products, the company said.
He was due to present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on 10 February.
At 9:10am: [LON:MXCT] MaxCyte Inc share price was -1.5p at 150p
