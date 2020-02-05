StockMarketWire.com - Frontier Developments reported a slump in profit as revenue more than halved from last year, when performance was boosted by the sale of blockbuster game Jurassic World Evolution.
For the 6 months to 30 November 2019, pre-tax profit slumped to £4.3m from £17.3m as revenue more than halved to £32m from £64.7m on-year.
Revenue in the comparative period of £64.7m however, included almost six months of sales of the multi-platform Jurassic World Evolution, which benefited from a major IP licence including a simultaneous movie launch in June 2018, the company said.
Frontier's four titles all continued to perform well, would deliver 'material revenue contributions in FY20 (the 12 months to 31 May 2020), from both base game sales and paid-downloadable content,' the company added.
'We have started calendar 2020 in a great position. We're bringing Planet Coaster to console players and significantly expanding the Elite galaxy this year, and developing two major games for release in the same financial year (FY22) for the first time as a self-publisher,' said David Braben, chief executive.
Frontier said it was on-track to deliver IFRS reported operating profit for 2020 in-line with expectations.
'We have now signed three excellent developers already, and are close to signing more. Working together, we expect to start earning revenue in the next financial year.'
At 9:12am: [LON:FDEV] Frontier Developments Plc share price was -37p at 1407p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
