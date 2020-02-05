StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Pembridge Resources said chief financial officer Paul Fenby would leave at the end of February 'to pursue an alternative opportunity'.

He would be replaced by David James, who had spent the past decade running his own financial reporting business.


At 9:16am: [LON:PERE] Pembridge Resources Plc share price was 0p at 11.75p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com