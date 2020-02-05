StockMarketWire.com - Cannabidiol company Zoetic said two distributors in the US were proposing to take on its Chill chewable and smokable products.
The company also said the launch of its cannabidiol gummies in the UK was generating significant interest.
AATAC, an association comprised of small buying groups and partner of Mr Checkout, had expressed an interest in distributing the Chill products to its convenience stores in Florida and the surrounding area.
Brands represented by AATAC included Gulf, BP, Sunoco, Circle K and Chevron.
Zoetic said it had also developed interest from New Age Beverages, a Nasdaq-listed distributor of natural products.
'Retail prices for both products will remain in the sub-$10 range and Zoetic will sell to the distributors at around half of that price,' the company said.,
'Depending on volumes, the company expects to earn around a 50% gross margin.'
Total stores represented by the two distributors were about 12,000.
'Subject to concluding a successful trial with the contract manufacturers in the coming weeks, Zoetic intends to enter into contracts with both distributors with the target of supplying initial stores by the Spring,' Zoetic said.
At 9:26am: [LON:ZOE] share price was +0.6p at 7.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
