StockMarketWire.com - Bowleven, Africa focused oil and gas exploration group, said Victoria Oil and New Age had signed a non-binding letter of intent for the supply of gas from the Etinde field, offshore Cameroon.
Under the terms of the letter of intent, Victoria Oil and New Age would seek to enter into a gas supply agreement.
New Age would supply processed Gas to Gaz du Cameroun (GDC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Victoria Oil & Gas (VOG), and GDC would then transport the gas to Douala.
The agreement would be place for a period of 20 years and would see New Age supply a minimum of 25m scf per day of gas to GDC for the first three years, increasing to a minimum of 30m scf per day.
The LOI remains in force until the earlier of the signature of a gas supply agreement or 31 March 2021.
The finalisation of the proposed agreement terms and conditions was directly linked to the final investment decision on the Etinde field development project, the company said.
'As we work towards making a final investment decision on Etinde this year, today's announcement by VOG is a positive step towards reconfirming the commerciality of the licence,' Bowleven said.
