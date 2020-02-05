StockMarketWire.com - Accesso Technology said that John Alder would be stepping down as chief financial officer with effect from 31 March.
During this time, Alder would continue to serve as accesso's CFO overseeing the company's year end financial results and to affect an orderly handover, the company said.
'The company will commence a search for a replacement chief financial officer in due course and will provide further updates to shareholders as appropriate,' Accesso said.
At 9:35am: [LON:ACSO] Accesso Technology Group share price was -5.5p at 362.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
