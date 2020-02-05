StockMarketWire.com - Filtronic said it had won two advanced mmWave design and development contracts from separate clients worth a combined value of about $1.6m.
The first contract, worth about $1m over a period of approximately 16 months, from a leading RF equipment company in the USA, covered the design, development and delivery of mmWave modules for incorporation within their next generation over-the-air equipment, the company said.
The second contract, worth about $0.6m over a period of approximately 18 months, was agreed with a High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite solution provider in the USA, covering the design, development and delivery of transceiver modules.
At 9:49am: [LON:FTC] Filtronic PLC share price was +0.38p at 11p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
