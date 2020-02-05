StockMarketWire.com - 
IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £53,312,494

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £48,788,392

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £37,562,988

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £35,891,684

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£35,061,278

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £34,925,760

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £30,741,199

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £26,774,098

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £24,875,010

RHIM	RHI Magnesita NV value of shares traded £23,163,278

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £22,678,587

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £20,759,767

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £20,516,873

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £19,539,941

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £19,108,640

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £18,715,571

BDEV	Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £17,289,751

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £16,914,082

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £16,481,573

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £14,466,320

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £13,611,217

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £12,536,495

EZJ	easyJet PLC value of shares traded £12,340,035

RDW	Redrow PLC value of shares traded £11,993,256

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £11,794,830

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £11,793,597

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £10,974,967

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £10,318,059

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £9,877,746

CCL	Carnival PLC value of shares traded £9,150,695



