StockMarketWire.com - FireAngel also said its predictive algorithm management information platform had been granted a patent by the European Patent Office.
'FireAngel Predict is a unique capability in this market. We are pleased to have been granted the European patent for it which opens a whole new market for us to target,' the company said.
The company also announced a board shakeup as part of its strategic plan to transition to a more technology-led connected home solutions provider.
Graham Whitworth, executive director, would become a non-executive director with effect from the release of the company's audited final results for the year ended 31 December 2019 which was expected in late March 2020, the company said.
As a non-executive director, Graham would continue to have business development responsibilities, in particular working to exploit FireAngel's strong IP portfolio globally, the company added.
John Conoley, executive chairman, would then take over line responsibility for sales and customer service.
Nick Rutter, co-founder and chief product officer, would step down from the board with immediate effect and continue in his current role to focus on connected home development, the company said.
At 10:09am: [LON:FA.] Fireangel Safety Technology Group Plc Ord 2p share price was +0.5p at 14.25p
